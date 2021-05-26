SENIOR CENTER ‘BREAKFAST OF CHAMPIONS’ POSTPONED, DONATIONS SOUGHT
The Margaret E. Blizzard Senior Activity Center is seeking donations after postponing a major fundraiser. In a letter to senior center supporters, Washington County Healthy Living Association (WCHLA) Board President Luther Hueske said the annual Breakfast of Champions in July will not be held this year, citing a need to take precautions to keep seniors and the community at large safe from COVID-19. The fundraiser to assist senior center operations was also postponed last year.kwhi.com