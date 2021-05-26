SENIOR CENTER ‘BREAKFAST OF CHAMPIONS’ POSTPONED, DONATIONS SOUGHT

The Texas Chapter of the Zythological Society of North America has announced plans to host its first-ever homebrew competition series. “Brews Over Texas” is set to launch over the next year, after being postponed from last year. Homebrewers are invited to take part in four competitions taking place into 2022, earning points based on their placing in each event. Points will be totaled from all four competitions at the 2022 Brenham Maifest, and a champion will be announced.