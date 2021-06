(FOX 9) - The fencing that surrounded the Minnesota State Capitol for more than a year is gone. A small crew from St. Paul-based Keller Fence took down the fence Tuesday, with removal of dozens of concrete barricades scheduled for later in the week. The state first installed a fence during the May 2020 rioting that followed George Floyd's death, and crews put in the current, reinforced version before Derek Chauvin went on trial this spring for Floyd's death.