Until the start of 2021, I wasn't much for ROMs, and emulators. But as I've made my peace with probably not getting a next-gen (this-gen?) console this year, and have increasingly enjoyed revisiting the video games of my childhood and teenage years, my head's been turned. In February I bought an Anbernic 351P, a Linux-based handheld capable of running everything from 8-bit consoles to the PlayStation, Nintendo 64 and Dreamcast, and I've been having a ball with it. It is so good, I've barely touched my Switch since. And just the other week, I took a chance on something more suited to on-the-TV play.