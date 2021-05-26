Cancel
Buying Cars

An ace car: Rare 2009 Mercedes-Benz CLK63 AMG Black Series first owned by Roger Federer could fetch £160k at auction (if a buyer falls in 'love' with it)

By Rob Hull For Thisismoney.co.uk
 15 days ago

A collectible Mercedes looks set to be a smash when it is served up to motor enthusiasts at an auction next month.

The modern-classic Merc is a 2009 CLK63 AMG Black Series - one of the most powerful models produced by the German brand in the noughties that was built in exclusive numbers.

But this particular car has a further ace up its sleeve. That's because its former owner is 20-time Grand Slam tennis star Roger Federer.

The eight-time Wimbledon champion's name on the registration document will almost certainly bolster the already-desirable motor's value, with Bonhams estimating it will sell for between 150,000 and 300,000 Swiss francs (around £120,000 to £158,000).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m9kLy_0aCCYJgI00
An ace car: A 2009 Mercedes-Benz CLK63 AMG Black Series first owned by tennis star Roger Federer is going under the hammer next month

It is the first time the 507bhp Mercedes is being offered at a public auction, with the car going to the block in Cheserex, Switzerland, as part of the Bonhams Bonmont Sale on 20 June.

The ferociously fast motor was originally delivered new to Federer in 2009 - the year he secured his first Grand Slam of all four major tennis titles.

Priced new, the CLK63 AMG Black Series cost £100,000 - meaning a sale price at the upper end of the estimate (£158,000) would represent a 58 per cent increase in value in just over a decade.

Classic car experts, Hagerty, said the lower estimate figure was fairly accurate for the super-rare model without a celebrity former owner.

'Values range from around £45,000 to £115,000 and the most recent sale was last week at Amelia Island, Florida, sold for $145,000 (roughly £103,000),' explained John Mayhead, editor at Hagerty UK Price Guide.

'These cars have everything going for them as far as collectability is concerned: made in tiny numbers, from a prestigious manufacturer, phenomenal performance and celebrity ownership. Even Jeremy Clarkson raved about them and bought one.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vy35i_0aCCYJgI00
The 6.2-litre V8 engine in the CLK63 AMG was, at the time, the most powerful fitted to a Mercedes-Benz AMG series car
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3drEkm_0aCCYJgI00
Only 1,000 examples were built between 2007 and 2009, making it a rare modern classic today

Being an ambassador for the German car maker since 2008 - and most recently extending his contract with Mercedes in 2018 - it seems Roger has first pick of the ultra-rare models the brand releases.

One of fewer than 1,000 made by the luxury German brand, the CLK63 AMG two-door coupé was, at the time, the most powerful of the Mercedes-Benz AMG series.

With a 6.2-litre V8 engine under the bonnet, this bonkers Mercedes is capable of accelerating from 0-to-62mph in 4.7 seconds and has a limited top speed of 188mph.

That's some 45mph faster than Federer's fastest recorded serve.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RZiiz_0aCCYJgI00
Roger Federer has been an ambassador for the German car maker since 2008 - and most recently extending his contract with Mercedes in 2018
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29J2gr_0aCCYJgI00
Federer is tied at the top of the charts for male singles tennis players with the most Grand Slam wins, matching Rafael Nadal's 20 in total (including eight Wimbledon trophies)

The AMG's specification is as impressive as the Swiss star's player statistics.

As a track-focused Black Variant, the V8-engine is mated to a seven-speed semi-automatic transmission with F1-style paddle shifts behind the wheel that was fine-tuned by AMG bods to provide sharper gear changes.

Compared to a 'standard' CLK63 - which already had an impressive 478bhp - the Black Series was upgraded with a larger inlet manifold, reworked exhaust system and remapped electronics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UjW3V_0aCCYJgI00
With a 6.2-litre V8 engine under the bonnet, this bonkers Mercedes is capable of accelerating from 0-to-62mph in 4.7 seconds
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ydotU_0aCCYJgI00
The Mercedes CLK63 AMG Black Series has a limited top speed of 188mph- that's some 45mph faster than Federer's fastest recorded serve
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44YSom_0aCCYJgI00
The 507bhp car is being offered to auction for the very first time at Bonhams' Bonmont Sale in Switzerland on 20 June

In true performance car fashion, the wheel arches are bulging, there are air vents sliced into the front wings and a carbon rear spoiler graces the boot lid.

It has a set of 19-inch alloy wheels that weighing just 11kg each - 3kg lighter than those of the standard CLK63 - to improve the power to weight ratio.

To further boost the grunt-to-girth statistic, the interior is stripped of the luxuries you'd commonly expect to find in a Mercedes-Benz.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bsDY2_0aCCYJgI00
Federer's close relationship with Mercedes as an official ambassador appears to have given the tennis ace first pick of the brand's choice models
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n13TM_0aCCYJgI00
The car features a seven-speed semi-automatic transmission with F1-style paddle shifts behind the wheel that was fine-tuned by AMG bods to provide sharper gear changes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SXcQD_0aCCYJgI00
It does without the creature comforts, with scarcely-padded bucket seats for driver and a front passenger
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zR4NC_0aCCYJgI00
There are lashings of carbon fibre in the cabin and this racy flat-bottomed sports steering wheel
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TzQSZ_0aCCYJgI00
The CLK63 AMG Black Edition was so stripped out that the German firm's performance arm even removed the rear bench entirely

It does without the creature comforts, with scarcely-padded bucket seats for driver and a front passenger, carbon fibre-reinforced plastic trim on the door inserts and centre console, a forged aluminium gear selector and a flat-bottomed wheel.

AMG also removed the rear bench to keep the Merc match sharp.

Paul Darvill, Bonhams European auctions manager, said: 'We are sure that the audience will welcome this AMG which will appeal to not only to motor car collectors but tennis enthusiasts and fans of Roger Federer, surely one of the world's most well recognised sports star and a great ambassador for his native Switzerland.'

The Bonhams Bonmont Sale 2021 will be held as a traditional live auction on Sunday, 20 June, with bids accepted from clients in the room (respecting social distancing and all local Covid-related guidelines).

Mercedes-Benz CLK63 AMG Black Series

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Ljbs_0aCCYJgI00

Price when new: £100,000

Production years: 2007 - 2009

Number produced: 1,000 (approx)

Engine: 6208cc V8 petrol

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic with paddle-shift

Drive: Rear-wheel drive

Power: 507bhp @ 6800rpm

Torque: 464lb ft @ 5250rpm

Acceleration (0-62mph): 4.3 seconds

Top speed: 188mph (limited)

Length: 4,657mm Width: 1,833mm Height: 1.365mm

Kerb weight: 1760kg

