Eau Claire, WI

A New Face in the City: Dr. Jeneise Briggs Starts Role as New EDI Coordinator

Volume One
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Jeneise Briggs attributes her success as a community leader to a series of good people and fortunate happenings that led her to where she is today: starting her work as the first-ever Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Coordinator for the City of Eau Claire and Eau Claire County. Despite her new position and broad experience, Briggs says she started with nothing more than “a little girl with big dreams” and a supportive mom, who encouraged her daughter to follow those dreams.

