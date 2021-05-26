Kinney Drugs launches #VAXtoIT contest to encourage vaccinations
Kinney Drugs, now vaccinating people ages 12+ in all its pharmacies, announced May 20 that it will help make six lucky winners’ post-Covid dreams come true with its new #VAXtoIT contest. People age 18+ can visit KinneyContest.com to share an activity they can’t wait to get back to doing after Covid— like renting a boat, buying concert tickets, or treating friends and family to a big game, race, or summer getaway — and Kinney Drugs will help six lucky winners get #VAXtoIT!mountaintimes.info