Vermont Proposition released
Captures thousands of Vermonters’ ideas for long-range recovery. As the state was finalizing its budget for next year, the Vermont Council on Rural Development (VCRD) released its summary of feedback from thousands of Vermonters who weighed in with their ideas of what we need to do in the next few years in order to have a prosperous and sustainable Vermont over the next 30. The non-partisan VCRD, a cornerstone group in Covid recovery efforts, recognized that in this pivotal moment of the state’s history Vermonters need comprehensive, broad-based, and long-range goals to unite behind.mountaintimes.info