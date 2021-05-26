Unsafe left turn causes young local drivers to crash

On Friday, May 21, at 1:20 p.m., troopers from the state police Rutland Barracks were notified of a two-vehicle crash on Route 4 near the Mendon Apple Orchard, in Mendon. Through investigation it was determined Brandon Wortman, 22, of Rutland, was operating a 2020 Jeep Renegade traveling east on Route 4 when he turned left into a parking lot when it was not safe to do so causing Kyle Marin, 19, of Killington to crash into him. Marin was driving a 1999 Infinite QX4 traveling west on Route 4. The front right side of Marin’s QX4 collided with the passenger side of Wortman’s Renegade.