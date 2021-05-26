NBT Bank names Albany nonprofit executive to board
The CEO was recently named to the Albany Business Review's Power 50 list of the 50 most influential executives in the region.www.bizjournals.com
The CEO was recently named to the Albany Business Review's Power 50 list of the 50 most influential executives in the region.www.bizjournals.com
The Albany Business Review provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/albany