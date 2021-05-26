COLUMN: Wrapping up the 2020-21 sports year
As we close in on another sports year, I want to take a moment to look back at some of our teams' challenges due to COVID-19. It seems as if not a week went by without several players, and even sometimes entire sports teams, sidelined, mainly because of contact tracing. I have wondered as the past few months went by if we would have seen the same thing this past winter if rapid testing was done on all the athletes instead of just wrestling teams?