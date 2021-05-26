In brief: East Bay U.S. Reps. DeSaulnier, Lee to address anti-AAPI hate
U.S. Reps. Mark DeSaulnier, D-Richmond, and Barbara Lee, D-Oakland, at 3 p.m. Friday will host a virtual "Conversation on Race" town hall on the fight to address hatred toward Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) in America. U.S. Rep. Judy Chu, D-Pasadena, who chairs the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, will be a special guest. The event will also feature a video message from U.S. Rep. Doris Matsui, D-Sacramento.