Healdsburg, CA

Vegetation Grant Likely to Come for Fitch Mountain

ksro.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoney for vegetation removal on Fitch Mountain could be approved tomorrow. The California Coastal Conservancy’s governing board will decide if they will give Fitch Mountain a $505,000 to cover brush management. Once the money is granted, brush management could start as soon as next week. The money comes from a $12-million wildfire prevention grant awarded to the Conservancy. If approved, the project will be overseen by the Healdsburg Fire Department and will take place in two phases that could continue into 2024. About 350 homes sit on Fitch Mountain which is surrounded by trees and other vegetation susceptible to burning.

