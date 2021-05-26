Milwaukee Bucks: Unlocking defense at right time in series vs. Miami Heat
Through the first two games of their first round series with the Miami Heat, the Milwaukee Bucks have shown capable of winning in different fashions. Game 1 was a messy slugfest that saw the Bucks come out on top in overtime thanks to a high-arcing fadeaway shot made by Khris Middleton that gave the Bucks a 109-107 victory. Game 2 was a completely different affair as the Bucks ran through the Heat in a 132-98 victory, which is the fourth-largest playoff victory in Bucks history.behindthebuckpass.com