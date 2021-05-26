Milwaukee Bucks: Unlocking defense at right time in series vs. Miami Heat

While we all thought it would be a bigger-sized victory considering the lineup Houston trotted out, the Bucks were able to get the job done vs. the Rockets, 141-133. After the Bucks started this one with a decently sized lead, turnovers began to trip them up, allowing the Rockets to get back right in the thick of things. They’d end up coughing the ball up six times in the opening 12 minutes, which helped keep things all knotted up at 34-34 going into the second.