New York City, NY

WONKA: Timothee Chalamet cast in upcoming CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Prequel Movie

By Thomas Duffy
film-book.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCritically acclaimed actor Timothee Chalamet has been cast in the new Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel, Wonka. When he first came into the limelight with his turn in the 2017 International film Call Me By Your Name, Timothee Chalamet instantly won the hearts of moviegoers all over the world. He also received an Oscar nomination for Best Actor for the aforementioned critically acclaimed masterpiece. Now, after a few turns in less well-received pictures such as Woody Allen‘s A Rainy Day in New York, he’s ready for box-office glory as he has just been cast in director Paul King (Paddington 2)‘s Wonka.

