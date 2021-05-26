‘Breakthrough’ COVID Cases Rare for Vaccinated People: CDC

A CDC advisory panel says there is a "likely" connection between mRNA coronavirus vaccines and rare cases of heart inflammation. But as Omar Villafranca reports, health officials say the benefits still outweigh the risks and are urging young people to roll up their sleeves. Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis, an infectious disease physician at John Cochran VA Medical Center, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss vaccination efforts in the U.S. and abroad. CBSN is CBS News’ 24/7 digital streaming news service featuring live, anchored coverage available for free across all platforms. Launched in November 2014, the service is a premier destination for breaking news and original storytelling from the deep bench of CBS News correspondents and reporters. CBSN features the top stories of the day as well as deep dives into key issues facing the nation and the world. CBSN has also expanded to launch local news streaming services in major markets across the country. CBSN is currently available on CBSNews.com and the CBS News app across more than 20 platforms, as well as the Paramount+ subscription service. Subscribe to the CBS News YouTube channel: http://youtube.com/cbsnews​