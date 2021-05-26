Cancel
Public Health

‘Breakthrough’ COVID Cases Rare for Vaccinated People: CDC

By WI Web Staff
washingtoninformer.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleA small number of vaccinated Americans experienced “breakthrough” cases of COVID-19 and even fewer were hospitalized, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of April 30, roughly 11,000 breakthrough infections had been reported among 101 million vaccinated Americans — or about 0.0001% — Axios...

www.washingtoninformer.com
