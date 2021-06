● Kevin Harvick has always been an all-star. Since his 2001 NASCAR Cup Series debut, Harvick has been a part of every NASCAR All-Star Race. The driver of the No. 4 Busch Light Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing first earned entry into the All-Star Race by winning in his just his third career Cup Series start on March 11, 2001 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth marks the 37th anniversary of the All-Star Race and it will be Harvick’s 21st straight appearance in the race – the most of any active driver.