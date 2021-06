1-year-old. Spayed female. German shepherd mix. Black and beige. Adorable young lady with lots of energy looking for a new home! I am the perfect size to take for a ride in the car, sit on your lap and yes, maybe even snuggle with you on the bed! I love to play with all sorts of toys. Interacting with my family is so very important to me. I love to take long walks or hikes and maybe even a little swim when it is warmer. I arrived on April 22 from Texas where I was found as a stray. Yes, can you believe that no one came to take me back home? Oh well, time for me to move on!