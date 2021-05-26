Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Marjorie Taylor Greene called a symptom of ‘moral and intellectual decline’ by Auschwitz Memorial

By Gino Spocchia
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QIjrj_0aCCWwar00

Marjorie Taylor Greene was described as a “symptom of moral and intellectual decline” by the Auschwitz Memorial, after she compared mask mandates and Covid vaccinations to the Holocaust.

The Auschwitz Memorial – which preserves the site of the former concentration and extermination camp – tweeted on Tuesday that comparing any form of Covid rules to the murder of six million Jews was testament to “moral and intellectual decline”.

“The instrumentation of the tragedy of Jews who suffered, were humiliated, marked with a yellow star, isolated in ghettos & murdered during the Holocaust, in a debate on different systems that aim at protecting public health is a sad symptom of moral and intellectual decline,” the organisation wrote.

It followed Ms Greene tweeting on Tuesday that employees at a US supermarket chain were forced to wear stickers for Covid vaccinations “just like the Nazi’s forced Jewish people to wear a gold star.”

On Thursday, she also alleged in a TV interview that “any rational Jewish person” would be against the “overbearing” mask mandates for members of Congress.

“We can look back at a time in history when people were told to wear a gold star, and ... they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany,” Ms Greene told conservative channel Real America’s Voice. “This is exactly the type of abuse”.

The Nazis murdered more than 1.1 million people at Auschwitz-Birkenau during the Holocaust, a majority of whom were Jewish.

Some 11 million people – including six million Jews – were murdered, many of them at concentration and extermination camps, throughout Nazi-occupied Europe. Jews were forced to wear a yellow star, “not only to stigmatise and humiliate Jews but also to segregate them, to watch and control their movements, and to prepare for deportation”, according to the US Holocaust Memorial Museum.

Kevin McCarthy , the leader of the Republicans in the House, criticised Ms Greene for her “appalling” remarks on Tuesday, after days of condemnation from Democrats.

“Marjorie is wrong, and her intentional decision to compare the horrors of the Holocaust with wearing masks is appalling,” said Mr McCarthy in a statement. “The Holocaust is the greatest atrocity committed in history. The fact that this needs to be stated today is deeply troubling”.

Ms Greene has attempted to defend her remarks, and tweeted on Tuesday that “attempts to shame, ostracise, and brand Americans who choose not to get vaccinated or wear a mask are reminiscent of the great tyrants of history who did the same to those who would not comply”.

“I'm sorry some of my words make people uncomfortable, but this is what the American left is all about,” the congresswoman added.

View All 46 Commentsarrow_down
The Independent

The Independent

140K+
Followers
79K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Holocaust#Jewish History#American History#The Auschwitz Memorial#Covid#Channel Real America#Nazis#Republicans#House#Democrats#Real America S Voice#Auschwitz Birkenau#Nazi Germany#Nazi Occupied Europe#Humiliate Jews#Testament#Condemnation#Public Health#Mr Mccarthy#Deportation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Germany
Related
U.S. PoliticsThe Guardian

Republicans grapple with Marjorie Taylor Greene: Politics Weekly Extra

Jonathan Freedland and Joan E Greve look at what it might take for the Republican leadership to properly punish Marjorie Taylor Greene for the outrageous and offensive comments she continues to make. In May Democrats and Republicans condemned Marjorie Taylor Greene’s comments comparing Covid face mask mandates to Jewish people...
HomelessPosted by
NBC News

Covid vaccine opponents are so desperate to be seen as victims they're hijacking the Holocaust

In 1946, Albert Einstein paid a visit to Lincoln University, a historically Black university. Like many scholars who fled Nazi Germany, he found his place among Black people. That’s because, after escaping harm, many Jews found they weren’t embraced in the U.S., either. Both groups found common ground as they experienced bigotry and discrimination great enough to cause their deaths.
U.S. PoliticsThomasville Times-Enterprise

Only Marjorie Taylor Greene could compare wearing mask to Holocaust

I got some interesting mail this week. One was from someone who doesn’t read my column but didn’t like something I wrote and told me so. That response reminded me of a four-page letter I once got from the late Speaker of the House Tom Murphy when I said his political career was “toast” after he had barely won reelection. (He lost the next one.) The Speaker told me he had never read a word I had written and then scalded my hide, leaving me to wonder why he was jumping my frame if he hadn’t read what I had written. Never question readers who don’t read your column.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Dem congressman chides progressives for provoking anti-Semitism by calling Israel 'apartheid state'

A Democratic congressman called out his progressive colleagues for provoking anti-Semitism by referring to Israel as "a terrorist or apartheid state." During a CNN interview on Monday, Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., was asked if he had conversed with any of his fellow progressive lawmakers regarding his previous tweet, which called out their "silence" on condemning anti-Semitic attacks.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Marjorie Taylor Greene should visit Auschwitz before she says another word

Marjorie Taylor Greene should be required to tour Auschwitz. Perhaps that would alter her perspective on the persecution of Jews and others during Adolf Hitler’s reign. Have Greene view the cases of hair sheared from the victims and the hundreds of shoes confiscated, including the tiny, toddler-sized ones. Require her to contemplate the deplorable conditions under which these human beings were forced to live.
Georgia Statevozwire.com

During a speech in Georgia, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene used a “really bad’ Mexican accent’ in attempt to link Mexican drug cartels to Democrats

During a speech in Georgia, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene imitated a Mexican accent to criticize Mexican drug gangs and Democrats. The Republican congressman, who has already been chastised for a series of provocative remarks, attempted to link the Democratic Party to Mexican drug cartels on Thursday. The Democrats are “in...
U.S. PoliticsNorristown Times Herald

How will the GOP handle its Marjorie Taylor Greene problem?

Marjorie Taylor Greene continues to shock and offend many Americans with her latest comments comparing life under Covid-19 to living in Nazi Germany, but will these remarks force GOP leadership to actually hold her accountable? In this latest episode of The Point, CNN's Chris Cillizza explains why Republicans are not likely to punish MTG anytime soon.
CelebritiesImperial Valley Press Online

THE CONTRERAS REPORT: Marjorie Taylor Green must go

Marjorie Taylor Greene is a despicable woman who truly deserves to be called any descriptive adjectives or nouns that anyone can imagine or use. Besides those words and labels, she is stupid, intellectually deficient and truly ugly in thought, personal beliefs and almost every single utterance than flows from her mouth.