Visit The Landing-Minnesota River Heritage Park (Shakopee) to explore the classic story published in 1894 by Rudyard Kipling, The Jungle Book. Follow the life of Mowgli, a boy raised in nature and an environment “peopled” by a society of exotic animals. The characters of Baloo, Bagheera, Shere Khan, and Kaa are familiar to children around the world. Discover the “Law of the Jungle” and uncover the author’s inspiration and message with activities and crafts. Cost is $15 and reservations are required by four days prior. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation.