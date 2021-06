Judge Judy Sheindlin has revealed the true reason her long-running court series was cancelled.In March 2020, the television personality told The Ellen DeGeneres Show that her time on the CBS show was drawing to a close after 25 years.At the time, Sheindlin, 78, said the network pulled the plug as bosses felt they had enough episodes to warrant simply repeating the show.However, in a tell-all interview, Sheindlin has now suggested it was her decision to leave due to rising tensions with CBS.According to Sheindlin, the relationship broke down due to her ownership of episodes, which the channel ultimately bought from her – a...