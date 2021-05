WORTHINGTON — Galen Benton has certainly kept himself active since his retirement, but he’s happy to be a little extra busier these days. After COVID-19 restrictions limited Benton’s opportunities to provide musical entertainment to folks throughout southwest Minnesota and northwest Iowa during this past year, he’s now getting back to his old routine. This past Thursday afternoon (April 29), Benton was in a familiar spot at Ecumen Meadows, performing songs on his accordion from multiple eras and genres.