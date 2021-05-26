Cancel
Newark, NY

Essay: Newark PD warns residents of scams

waynepost.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are always persons interested in taking your hard-earned money away from you through fraudulent means. In today’s world, you never get to see them coming for you. They are contacting you by email, text or phone call regarding an emergency that needs immediate payment or there will be dire consequence, a Social Security warning of a problem with your account, a utility company warning of an imminent shutoff, a lottery company promising a big prize — once you pay some fees upfront, a relative/grandchild needing bail or facing another financial emergency, or the IRS or a police agency has a warrant for your immediate arrest.

