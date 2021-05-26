Cancel
Unpacking mobile integrated healthcare in the fire and emergency services

FireRescue1
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChief Bashoor looks at how fire departments can integrate MIH approaches — In this episode of the Side Alpha Podcast, Chief Marc Bashoor discusses a hot topic in the fire and emergency services -- the increased focus on mobile integrated healthcare. Chief Bashoor explores how the city of Oakland, California, is integrating MIH into its service delivery, and calls on fire service leaders to explore MIH options.

