Sherman, TX

FEATURED HOME: Unique home in hits the market in picturesque Sherman neighborhood

Herald Democrat
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose in the market for something cool and unique would be wise to check out the home at 326 West Belden Street. This impressive 2,342 square-foot home was built in 1930 but has undergone extensive remodeling to bring it up to date. That includes a fully modernized kitchen. However, the home still maintains much of its classic charm with beautiful original hardwood floors and a brick fireplace. Its layout is also hard do beat.

Sherman, TXHerald Democrat

FEATURED HOME: Country home feel with city convenience

The charming custom home at 105 Golden Road southeast of Sherman combines the beauty of the country with the amenities of the big city. It has four bedrooms, four baths, and 2,911 square feet of space that has been impeccably updated. “It’s convenient to the Metroplex and to Sherman, yet...
Sherman, TXHerald Democrat

FEATURED HOME: Fine country living awaits in southeast Sherman

Those looking for fine country living are in luck. The recently listed home at 77 Fellowship Lane southeast of Sherman boasts four bedrooms, three baths, and 7.33 heavily treed acres of private land. The beautiful brick home also has a pool, guest house, and countless other amenities. A spacious living...
Sherman, TXHerald Democrat

3-story, 2-bath Sherman home hits the market

Imagine a picturesque home in an exquisite West Sherman neighborhood with tasteful improvement throughout. That vision is a reality at 1203 Dundale Circle. The three-bedroom, two-bath, 2,647 square-foot home was built in 1960, but is as modern as they come. The owners have meticulously maintained it, ensuring that whoever moves in is going to love it.