FEATURED HOME: Unique home in hits the market in picturesque Sherman neighborhood
Those in the market for something cool and unique would be wise to check out the home at 326 West Belden Street. This impressive 2,342 square-foot home was built in 1930 but has undergone extensive remodeling to bring it up to date. That includes a fully modernized kitchen. However, the home still maintains much of its classic charm with beautiful original hardwood floors and a brick fireplace. Its layout is also hard do beat.