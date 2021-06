Artificial intelligence (AI) has advanced to a point where computers can be taught to create “deepfakes” by combining authentic images and videos. We’ve seen some troubling deepfakes already — videos that supposedly show well-known celebrities, that are in fact fake. The results of a deepfake video or photo can be harmless fun, like the image above imagining what John Krasinski’s Captain America would have looked like. But people with malicious intent might use deepfakes to disseminate misinformation, as the technology allows attackers to impersonate politicians and have them say practically anything. These deepfakes could then spread like wildfire on social media...