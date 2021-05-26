Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Redmond, WA

Hanwha Systems $30M Investment into Kymeta Corp. Approved by CFIUS

By Doug Messier
parabolicarc.com
 15 days ago

REDMOND, Wash., May 25, 2021 (Kymeta PR) — Kymeta Corporation (www.kymetacorp.com)—the communications company making mobile global—announced today that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) has approved a $30 million investment by Hanwha Systems Co., Ltd. (HSC) (www.hanwha.com), a leading global solutions company that provides differentiated smart technologies in defense electronics and information infrastructure, in Kymeta.

parabolicarc.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
City
Redmond, WA
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Investment#U S Investment#Technology Company#Kymeta Corp#Cfius#Geo#Lepton Global Solutions#Kymeta Connect#Kymetacorp Com#Hanwha Systems Hsc#The Hanwha Systems#Hanwha Systems Co Ltd#Kymeta Corporation#Leverage Kymeta#Advanced Systems#Aerospace Capabilities#Increased Unit Production#Defense Electronics#Turnkey Bundled Solutions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Country
South Korea
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Churchill Capital Corp II Stockholders And Skillsoft Shareholders Approve Merger

NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Churchill Capital Corp II ("Churchill II") (NYSE: CCX.U), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that in a special meeting held today, its stockholders voted to approve its combination with Software Luxembourg Holding S.A. ("Skillsoft"), a global leader in digital learning and talent management solutions. Approximately 97.7% of the votes cast at the meeting, representing approximately 71.5% of Churchill II's outstanding shares, voted to approve the business combination. In addition, at the extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders of Skillsoft held today, its shareholders voted to approve its merger with Churchill II.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

OrthoPediatrics Corp. Announces Launch Of Next Generation Cannulated Screw System

WARSAW, Ind., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. ("OrthoPediatrics") (NASDAQ: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, announced today the launch of its 6.5mm/7.3mm Slipped Capital Femoral Epiphysis ("SCFE") Cannulated Screw system. The company previously received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), as expanded indications for its next generation Cannulated Screw System.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fiera Capital Corp Makes New $601,000 Investment in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.42% of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.
Businessmobileworldlive.com

SK Telecom targets November for equity spin-off

SK Telecom (SKT) set 1 November as the date it will complete a spin-off of its semiconductor and e-commerce operations into a new investment company, after its board approved a move proposed in April to fuel growth. The spin-off plan will involve SKT’s shares being divided 60:40 between its core...
IndustryCNBC

The world is 'way behind' on investments into water and sanitation systems, CEO says

The world has a long way to go in finding solutions to water shortages, according to John Streur of Calvert Research and Management, an investment management company. "We're way behind in terms of the amount of investment we need to bring our industrial water systems, our (agricultural) systems and our residential systems up to where they need to be," Streur said.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Abu Dhabi based Tablez to expand upon investment in India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Tablez - a leading Abu Dhabi based retail and FB group with a substantial presence in India, has announced its decision to launch a proprietary retail chain of toys by rebranding its existing toy stores into spaces of experience and entertainment for kids and parents.
BusinessSourceSecurity.com

Bright Minds Capital Partners invests in Sunstone Systems

Bright Minds Capital Partners announces an investment in Sunstone Systems, a British technology company focused on creating robust, renewable energy solutions. Sunstone delivers green energy to surveillance applications such as CCTV in a range of sectors. Creating sustainable and value-added businesses. Aaron David Sunstone Systems CFO commented, "We are delighted...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

10,000 Shares in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) Bought by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Trigran Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Trigran Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,948,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. CalAmp comprises about 2.6% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of CalAmp worth $21,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

SLR Senior Investment Corp. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.10 Per Share For June 2021

NEW YORK, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SLR Senior Investment Corp. (the "Company") (SUNS) - Get Report declared a distribution of $0.10 per share for the month of June 2021. The distribution is payable on July 2, 2021 to stockholders of record as of June 23, 2021. The specific tax characteristics of the distribution will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099 after the end of the calendar year.
Softwarethedallasnews.net

Warehouse Management Systems Market Innovative Strategy by 2028 | IBM Corp., PSI AG, Oracle Corp., Infor Inc

JCMR recently broadcasted a new study in its database that highlights the in-depth market analysis with future prospects of Warehouse Management Systems market. The study covers significant data which makes the research document a handy resource for managers, industry executives and other key people get ready-to-access and self analyzed study along with graphs and tables to help understand market trends, drivers and market challenges. Some of the key players mentioned in this research are IBM Corp., PSI AG, Oracle Corp., Infor Inc, Manhattan Associates Inc., PTC Inc., SAP SE, Epicor Software Corp., Tecsys Inc., JDA Software Group Inc.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New $3.38 Million Investment in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 344,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,000. Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired...
Aerospace & Defensesuasnews.com

Skyports joins forces with South Korea-based smart technologies company Hanwha Systems to establish global AAM capabilities

Global smart technologies company, Hanwha Systems (CEO Kim Youn Chul Kim), and Skyports, the UK based advanced air mobility (AAM) infrastructure provider, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster air mobility projects that will include collaboration in areas such as infrastructure, flight services and a mobility platform. By...
AgricultureMuskogee Daily Phoenix

OUR VIEW: Decentralized food systems worth investment

Recent events prove there is a need to decentralize food production — shift support toward producers and smaller processors and end the stranglehold meatpacking giants have on the markets. The novel coronavirus provided a glimpse in 2020 of how fragile that system is — livestock was destroyed and went to...