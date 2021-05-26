Hanwha Systems $30M Investment into Kymeta Corp. Approved by CFIUS
REDMOND, Wash., May 25, 2021 (Kymeta PR) — Kymeta Corporation (www.kymetacorp.com)—the communications company making mobile global—announced today that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) has approved a $30 million investment by Hanwha Systems Co., Ltd. (HSC) (www.hanwha.com), a leading global solutions company that provides differentiated smart technologies in defense electronics and information infrastructure, in Kymeta.parabolicarc.com