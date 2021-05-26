Cancel
OHB and Thales Alenia Space Sign Contract for ESPRIT Module for Lunar Gateway

By Doug Messier
parabolicarc.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBREMEN, Germany, May 25, 2021 (OHB Systems PR) — OHB System AG, a subsidiary of the space and technology group OHB SE, and Thales Alenia Space, the main contractor for the program, have taken another step towards realizing the ESPRIT module (European System Providing Refueling, Infrastructure and Telecommunications ) for the Lunar Orbital Platform Gateway. As part of a subcontract, OHB will be responsible for the pressureless structure and the thermal system of the ESPRIT module until it is ready for flight. As an international premiere, OHB will also develop a system for refueling the electric drive system of the Lunar Gateway with xenon. The subcontract is worth EUR 58 million.

parabolicarc.com
