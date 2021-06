Former Manchester City assistant coach Domenec Torrent has paid tribute to Pep Guardiola. Torrent worked with Guardiola at City and Bayern Munich. He told AS: "I have been a vocational footballer, a vocational coach and then I have had the fortune to come across the best in history, Pep Guardiola. But my case also serves to vindicate humble people who come out of a small town, but who have enormous passion.