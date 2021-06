Are they or aren't they? Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been fueling reconciliation rumors ever since they started hanging out again following Jen's split from Alex Rodriguez last month, and over the weekend, the two were seen spending time together in Montana, where Ben has a home. "She had a great time with Ben," a source told People. "She is happy with him and enjoys spending time with him." Another insider told the publication that Jen spent "several days" with Ben. "They have a strong connection," the source said. "It's all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy."