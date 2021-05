The Department of Labor and Employment has temporarily suspended the deployment of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). According to the memo sent to Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) administrator Bernard P. Olalia, the ban comes as “The [Labor] Department received reports that departing OFWs are being required by their employers/foreign recruitment agencies to shoulder the costs of health and safety protocols for Covid-19 and insurance premium upon their entry in the Kingdom.”