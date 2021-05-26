Cancel
Monster Hunter Rise 3.0 will improve game ending, new roadmap released

By Editorial Team
gamingideology.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonster Hunter Rise ver. 3.0 is out tomorrow and it sounds like it’s going to be the biggest update yet! Most importantly, Capcom promises to update and improve on Rise’s rather disappointing ending, something fans have been hoping for since launch. In addition, you can expect some new big bad creatures to fight (Crimson Glow Valstrax and Apex Zinogre), extra areas to explore and more! You can check out a quick trailer for the next Monster Hunter Rise update below.

gamingideology.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
