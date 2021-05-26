Monster Hunter Rise update Version 3.0 coming later today and roadmap revealed

Capcom’s Monster Hunter Digital event took place this afternoon and as promised the company revealed more details about Monster Hunter Rise Version 3.0 which is coming later today. It’s a substantial update which includes two new beasts to hunt – Crimson Glow Valstrax, Apex Zinogre and also a new story ending. Capcom also provided fans with a roadmap for future updates in Monster Hunter Rise which will be provided for free on a monthly basis. You will get additional quests and content including collaborations with other famous Capcom IPs. You can view the roadmap above and a trailer below highlighting the Version 3.0 update which goes live at the following times: North America 5pm PT / 1am UK time.