The Boston Red Sox face off against the Houston Astros for the finale of their four-game series from beautiful Minute Maid Park in Houston on Thursday afternoon. Both teams find themselves in intense battles in their respective divisions, as they both sit in second-place as we get into the dog days of summer. Houston has dominated this series so far after the two teams haven't seen each other since 2019 and the Red Sox want to try to end the series strong against a fellow playoff contender. Boston has gone 6-4 in their last ten games but still find themselves a few games behind the surging Rays, who have become a favorite in the American League. For the Astros, they might have a losing record over their last ten games at 4-6 but have only gained ground over the last few weeks on the Athletics, now seemingly neck and neck with them in the AL West. Which team will finish the series with a win before heading into a pair of crucial weekend matchups as well?