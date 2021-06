Nothing proves the creativity and resourcefulness of the Zelda fandom more than the first couple days after a new trailer. Although it has been only a couple weeks since Nintendo revealed another look at Breath of the Wild 2, there has already been an explosion of fan art, cosplays, and fan fiction based on the images seen in the trailer. Even in just the first 24 hours alone, social media feeds were filled with Link (or at least what is presumed to be Link) in his new look of the off-the-shoulder green cloth, knee-high sandals, and unrestrained hair, as well as the parallels to Skyward Sword and the contrast of Link being in the skies and Zelda falling to the deepest depths of Hyrule.