Local ARPA planning on hold for lack of federal guidance

The Accomack County Board of Supervisors will conduct a town hall meeting tonight to receive public input on how to spend $6,277,004 in American Rescue Plan Act(ARPA) funds. The funding will be used to fund COVID mitigation efforts, medical expenses, behavioral health and certain public health and safety staff expenses, replace public sector revenue loss, to improve access to access clean drinking water and invest in wastewater and stormwater infrastructure, provide assistance to workers and families, loans and grants to small businesses, and to rehire staff and administer economic relief programs in the public sector. It can also be used to pay premiums to workers who bear the greatest health risks because of their service in critical infrastructure sectors and help improve broadband access to underserved areas.