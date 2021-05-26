Cancel
Havre, MT

Local ARPA planning on hold for lack of federal guidance

By Patrick Johnston
Havre Daily News
 15 days ago

In the wake of announcements about the dispersal of over $28 million in American Rescue Plan funds to counties and cities across north-central Montana little guidance has been issued by the federal government about how these funds can be used. While some county- and city-level officials in the area have...

www.havredailynews.com
Hill County, MT
Government
Havre, MT
Government
County
Chouteau County, MT
State
Montana State
County
Hill County, MT
City
Havre, MT
Local
Montana Government
Person
Jon Tester
