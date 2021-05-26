Goodwin Univ. plans office building on E. Hartford's Main and High streets
Goodwin University is looking for a contractor for an office building project it's planning at the former East Hartford Tire site on Main and High streets in East Hartford. Town officials approved a site plan for the 14,000-square-foot building at 339 Main St. and 1 High St., and Goodwin has a prospective tenant that will likely move into the building once construction is complete, said Todd Andrews, Goodwin's senior vice president.www.hartfordbusiness.com