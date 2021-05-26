Cancel
Hartford, CT

Goodwin Univ. plans office building on E. Hartford's Main and High streets

By Sean Teehan
Hartford Business
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoodwin University is looking for a contractor for an office building project it's planning at the former East Hartford Tire site on Main and High streets in East Hartford. Town officials approved a site plan for the 14,000-square-foot building at 339 Main St. and 1 High St., and Goodwin has a prospective tenant that will likely move into the building once construction is complete, said Todd Andrews, Goodwin's senior vice president.

www.hartfordbusiness.com
