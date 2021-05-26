Monster Hunter Rise's Ver.3.0 update, and new ending, arrive soon
Monster Hunter Rise is getting another update to end the month, and alongside some new creatures to take down, this also includes a new ending for the story. Announced during today's Monster Hunter Rise stream, the Ver.3.0 update will go live at 1 a.m. BST on May 27, which means U.S. players can get a hold of it later tonight. The update is free for all players, and alongside a new ending, also adds the Crimson Glow Valstrax and Apex Zinogre.www.destructoid.com