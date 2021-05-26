Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Monster Hunter Rise's Ver.3.0 update, and new ending, arrive soon

By Eric Van Allen
Destructoid
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonster Hunter Rise is getting another update to end the month, and alongside some new creatures to take down, this also includes a new ending for the story. Announced during today's Monster Hunter Rise stream, the Ver.3.0 update will go live at 1 a.m. BST on May 27, which means U.S. players can get a hold of it later tonight. The update is free for all players, and alongside a new ending, also adds the Crimson Glow Valstrax and Apex Zinogre.

www.destructoid.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ver#Free For All#Dlc#Crimson Glow Valstrax#Monster Hunter Rise#August#Today#Mid June#U S Players
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Monster Hunter
News Break
Capcom
Related
Video GamesGamasutra

Monster Hunter Rise has shipped 7 million copies in two months

Monster Hunter Rise has shipped over 7 million copies since launching on the Nintendo Switch on March 26, 2021. Developer Capcom announced the milestone on the official Monster Hunter Twitter account, having previously revealed the title had shipped over 4 million copies in under a week. The Monster Hunter franchise...
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Minecraft Dungeons’ Hidden Depths DLC arrives alongside a new update

Minecraft Dungeons players can help save the ocean from corruption with the release of the Hidden Depths DLC. The DLC introduces three new underwater missions that revolve around dealing with a shard from the Orb of Dominance in the ocean, new enemies to fight, and a little Baby Turtle pet. This is on top of the usual new weapons, armor, and artifacts to gather up.
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Monster Hunter Rise now over 7 million sold; new celebratory item pack, Event and Challenge Quests

Another month, another million. Monster Hunter Rise has just gotten a big boost courtesy of its 3.0 content update, but that’s not the only thing about the game that’s grown. Capcom has shared that the (at present) Switch exclusive has now sold over 7 million copies. Based on known data, this now ranks it as the 15th best selling game for the system and close to Capcom’s own top five all time best sellers.
Video GamesDestructoid

Monster Hunter Rise hits seven million shipped, edging it closer to Capcom's all-time top five list

Monster Hunter Rise has been doing well for itself, with steady gains since launch. Now it just hit a new milestone: seven million shipped. While "shipped" is often a point of contention, it's the only number that matters to Capcom, and they're celebrating it with another free item pack. If you log on now and head to the mailman you can snag "Kamura Pack 3," which nets you 30 Mega Potions, 20 Well-done Steaks, 10 Large Barrel Bombs, five Mega Demondrugs and five Mega Armorskins.
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

How to Defeat Apex Zinogre in Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Hunter Rise has many interesting and engaging monsters for players to hunt, but how to hunt them is not always straightforward or easy. This Monster Hunter Rise Apex Zinogre guide will help you hunt down the newly added Apex Zinogre in MHR by outlining some key strategies and attack patterns.
Video GamesTouchArcade

SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘Wonder Boy Asha in Monster World’, ‘World’s End Club’, and Today’s Other New Releases and Sales

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for May 28th, 2021. In spite of the fact that more than twenty-five new games hit the eShop yesterday, today has a huge number of releases all on its own. The obvious highlights include Wonder Boy Asha in Monster World and World’s End Club, but there are plenty of other interesting games to check out. And some really bad ones, too. That’s the business! We’ve also got a rather large list of new sales to look at, and a rather small list of outgoing sales to consider. Let’s have a look at everything and see what’s what!
Video GamesGematsu

Monster Hunter Rise shipments and digital sales top seven million

Total shipments and digital sales for Monster Hunter Rise have surpassed seven million units worldwide, Capcom announced. Monster Hunter Rise launched for Switch on March 26 worldwide and surpassed four million shipments and digital sales on March 29, five million units on April 4, and six million units on April 27. A PC version is planned for release in early 2022.
Video GamesIGN

Update 3.0 - Valstrax, Apex Zinogre, and More

Update 3.0 for Monster Hunter Rise includes a few monsters and additions, including Valstrax, Apex Zinogre, and Narwa the Allmother. 3.0 also introduced the ability to change the appearance of Rampage weapons using materials, an additional new upgrade to the Ibushi and Narwa armor, and more. Update 3.0 for Monster Hunter Rise went live on May 26 / May 27.
Video GamesDigital Trends

Monster Hunter Rise can finally begin now that its story is over

The 3.0 update for Monster Hunter Rise brings a new map, new armor, a new monster (technically two), and the narrative conclusion to the main story. We finally get a definitive answer to the fate of the quaint little village of Kamura and the Rampage that plagues it. While the main story has wrapped up, Capcom promises that a considerable amount of content is coming in the future. We’ll get new monsters, weapons, armor, and events over time.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Capcom outlines the game in helpful fact sheet

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, a sequel to the original Monster Hunter Stories on 3DS, is set to launch on Switch this summer. In preparation of the game’s release season, Capcom is circulating a helpful fact sheet that shares plenty of details on the game, including the many gameplay mechanics underlying this turn-based RPG. You can check it out at this link, or you can read on for a drive-by overview.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Project64 Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary With A 3.0 Update

Emulation might be a bit controversial, but (like it or not) it's arguably played a crucial role in gaming over the past two decades. Beyond fan-made projects and attempts to preserve long-forgotten releases, developers and publishers have also made use of emulators to revive certain releases. With this in mind,...
Video GamesComing Soon!

Monster Hunter Rise Hits Milestone, Capcom Hands Out Free Item Pack

Capcom’s Monster Hunter Rise has shipped a massive seven million copies to Nintendo Switch players worldwide, and the publisher has announced that they’ll be bringing celebratory awards to all seven million people who have taken the plunge to date. Players who log in to the game can pop over to...