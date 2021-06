Sway along to a tribute to the iconic work of Frank Sinatra and Aretha Franklin at this open-air Candlelight Concert. As life begins to pick up pace across the UK, weaving through the roadmap stages back to normality, it might just be the perfect time for mixing relaxation with a night out. An open-air candlelight concert on a London rooftop with the June summer breeze and smooth jazz music for company has all the ingredients to mark the perfect way to let off steam post-lockdown.