The Toyota Land Cruiser is an icon at Toyota. The big SUV is the definitive measuring stick (besides the TRD Pro lineup) in off-road capability and long-haul comfort. But the current generation model is starting to get long in the tooth, and some of its rivals are starting to outpace it. Toyota isn’t going to take it laying down, though, and has confirmed that it will indeed be producing the 2022 Land Cruiser with the big billy goat making its debut June 9th.