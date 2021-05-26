2022 BMW M4 Convertible gallery updated with new photos

The BMW M4 is either growing on us or was never really all that bad to look at to begin with. Either way, the convertible version has just arrived, and we think it could be the sexiest of the G8X models. Like the coupe and sedan models, it'll be great fun to drive. Still, while we may be warming to the looks and are already hot for the performance, no new BMW is loved by all. For some, tuning upgrades are required for that touch of individuality, and one of the most prolific BMW tuners is AC Schnitzer that has just worked its magic on the Mr.