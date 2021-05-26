Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Senior Bowl, NFL to hold combine for top HBCU prospects

Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 16 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. — (AP) — The Senior Bowl and the NFL will hold a pre-draft combine for top prospects from Historically Black College and Universities next January.

The inaugural HBCU combine, scheduled for Jan. 28-29 in 2022, will be similar to the NFL combine with interviews and on-field and medical evaluations.

It will be held at the University of South Alabama and feature select players from four HBCU conferences — the Southwestern Athletic Conference, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Conference — and other HBCU institutions.

The first scheduled HBCU combine was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

An HBCU Scouting Committee, comprised of current and former league executives, will evaluate and select the participants. The Senior Bowl will provide medical and football personnel to collect pre-draft information.

The game is scheduled for Feb. 5, 2022.

“Over the years, the Senior Bowl has served as a showcase for some of the top Black college football players in America, including seven of our game’s 56 future members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and this event will help many more HBCU players secure further attention and exposure from all 32 teams,” said Jim Nagy, the game's executive director.

No HBCU players were drafted in 2021, and the only one picked in 2020 went in the seventh round. Alabama State offensive lineman Tytus Howard was a first-round pick by the Houston Texans in 2019 after participating in the Senior Bowl.

“Throughout NFL history, HBCU athletes have exemplified a standard of excellence both on and off the field,” said Troy Vincent, the NFL's Executive Vice President of Football Operations. “The HBCU Combine is part of honoring that legacy and making every effort to accelerate exposure of HBCU draft prospects to all NFL clubs. The game is better when all have the opportunity to compete.”

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
909K+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Combine#College Football#American Football#Nfl Combine#Nfl Football#Nfl Players#Texans#Football Operations#The Associated Press#Ap Nfl#Alabama State#Hbcu Draft Prospects#Hbcu Athletes#Nfl History#Select Players#Football Personnel#The Game#Houston#Pre Draft Information#Executives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLUSA Today

Top 25 2022 NFL draft prospects for Chargers fans to watch this fall

The 2021 NFL draft is not even a month behind us, but it’s never a bad time to think about the future. After stacking deck on both sides of the ball in this year’s draft, the Chargers will have some positions to address next year, especially on the defensive side of the ball based on the soon-to-be free agents.
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Colby Ragland, OL, UAB

Talk about your experience as a student. What is your major/minor? Did you participate in any other activities or campus organizations other than football?. I started at Jones County Junior College and then transferred to UAB in 2018. Originally, my major was Kinesiology, but in Spring of 2019 I switched it to Interdisciplinary Studies with a minor in Psychology and Nutrition Science. I graduated in Spring of 2020, and I am about to start a Masters program in Nonprofit Management and Professional Leadership.
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Charles Headen III, WR, SMU

College: SMU (transfer from Shippensburg) 1.What do you think are the keys to success on the football field?. The main key is preparation. Football is the only sport you play where you train 365 days a year to only play 11-15 games. That right there shows that off-season training and all the hard work you put in behind close doors is necessary to be successful. There are other important things such as confidence and execution. You have to be not only physically locked in but also mentally.
Ohio Statechatsports.com

Play Like a Girl podcast: Talking the new HBCU Combine

On LGHL’s Play Like a Girl podcast, Kelsey and Meredith talk everything from Ohio State sports to advocacy for women in sports and all the happenings in between. Check out the podcast below, and make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts:. Welcome back! On this week’s edition of...
Westwood, MAEnterprise

NFL-style high school football combine scheduled for June 26 in Westwood

The Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association has partnered with HardKore Athletic Performance of Rockland to stage its annual Athletic Combine at Xaverian Brothers High School in Westwood on June 26. The Combine is open to all Massachusetts high school football players. Registered athletes will be assigned a starting time...
NFLtheshadowleague.com

HBCU NFL Combine To Be Held In Alabama

The Reese’s Senior Bowl and NFL will host the HBCU Combine in a bid to maximize visibility for prospects from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The announcement follows one from the recent introduction of the HBCU Legacy Bowl, set to be staged following Super Bowl LVI. The Reese’s Senior Bowl...
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

Top Five North Carolina Prospects in 2022 NFL Draft

Coming off of an impressive 2020 campaign that ended in an Orange Bowl appearance, the North Carolina Tar Heels had five players selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, including two running backs. Since his return to Chapel Hill, head coach Mack Brown has improved the program, turning a team that was in the shadows of the basketball program into an exciting, offensive powerhouse. North Carolina prospects in the NFL Draft are here to stay.
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Jeremie Dominique, S, University of Charleston

What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2022 NFL Draft?. My versatility definitely sets me apart, I can impact the game in a multitude of ways. I have played every single position in the secondary so there is many ways defensive coordinators will be able to use me. With what offenses are trying to do in today’s game, I understand that there is high value in a multiple skillset like mine. Then I would also say that my football intelligence makes me top prospect because my understanding of offenses and how to operate within a scheme allow me to play faster than most. I know how to watch and dissect film and I dedicate myself to preparation in order to maximize my performances. Lastly I would say that the level of physicality and aggression I play with is something that stands out about my game.
NFLchatsports.com

Philadelphia Eagles 2022 NFL Draft prospects: Montaric Brown

Montaric Brown Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports. For quite some time, University of Arkansas cornerback Montaric Brown is an underrated weapon in the Razorback defense. Blessed with all the tools and the skillset to be a legitimate star in the National Football League, Brown has the football intelligence, the speed, and the size (he’s six-foot-tall and 190 pounds) to catch the attention of coaches and scouts at the highest level. Moving forward, the Arkansas native is someone that Philadelphia Eagles fans need to keep both eyes on.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Predicting NFL playoff teams and 2022 Super Bowl winner

The race to be one of the NFL playoff teams is always hotly contested. Let’s examine which franchises are predicted to make the playoffs, which teams will make the Super Bowl, and the associated odds of both. Which NFL teams could be in the playoffs this season?. Over the last...
NFLchatsports.com

NFL news: Las Vegas could still host 2024 Super Bowl

Wednesday, the NFL announced it has awarded the 2023 Super Bowl to Arizona and the game will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, which, of course is the home of the Arizona Cardinals. The game will be played February 12, 2023. Next season’s Super Bowl will be played...
NFLCBS Sports

NFL Super Bowl odds 2022: Model releases top predictions, picks to win, teams to avoid

After a tumultuous 2020 campaign, things are expected to be mostly back to normal for the upcoming 2021 NFL season. That means full offseason workouts and time for rookies and free agents to acclimate, and it also means more useful information for bettors to take an early look at the 2022 Super Bowl futures odds and get a jump on the season. Many players might have struggled in 2020, but Tom Brady adjusted to a new team just fine, leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers past the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVI. Both teams return largely intact for the 2021 NFL season, and they are the top choices in the Super Bowl 2022 futures odds.
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Alvastia McKeller Jr., RB, Indianapolis

Name: Alvestia McKeller Jr. Talk about your experience as a student. What is your major/minor? Did you participate in any other activities or campus organizations other than football?. I’ve had a smooth journey here at UIndy. Every class is no more than 5 minutes away, and everything switched over to...
NFLbettingpros.com

NFL Futures: Best Bets to Make Super Bowl LVI

The summer offers plenty of early buying opportunities when it comes to NFL futures. Barring any unforeseen injuries, we can be about 95% sure about what the 32 rosters will look like entering training camp. Sometimes, the early bird really does get the worm in the futures market. With that...
NFLscsuathletics.com

HBCU's are getting their own NFL combine

With recent high profile hires like Deion Sanders at Jackson State and Eddie George at Tennessee State, you could argue that the light on HBCU's has never been brighter. Now HBCU's will be getting their own combine, as the Reese's Senior Bowl and the NFL announced a partnership today to an HBCU Combine to showcase draft eligible talent.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

5 Dark horse NFL Super Bowl contenders primed to shine in 2021

There are always favorites to win it all but that doesn’t mean we can’t have surprise contenders to make the Super Bowl. Here are five dark horse teams in the NFL 2021 season. Entering the 2021 NFL season, there are two teams that most would agree are favorites to get...