The most popular and fascinating PUBG Mobile is always is the hot topic of gaming lovers. It was banned last year along with its other 118 Chinese apps due to the privacy policy but due to its craze, it returns for its admirers. Indian PUBG Mobile gamers were left in a state of terror when the declaration of Battlegrounds Mobile India was informed in the month of May. This was notable as it meant that PUBG Mobile was getting back to the nation after a year. For the past 7 weeks, there have been several other things that have also made in the game. Finally the happiest moment for the fans of PUBG Mobile who have been waiting for this game for so long.