Popular franchises such as Transformers, SpongeBob and more may have cost U.S. tax payers quite a few dollars. This, according to a newly revealed study from The Centre for Research on Multinational Corporations. The nonprofit group determined that ViacomCBS, the parent company to Paramount Pictures, used tax shelters to avoid paying billions in taxes, potentially costing U.S. taxpayers a great deal of money over the last couple of decades.