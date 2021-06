After meeting Tuesday morning, Rural Fire District 1 is continuing the process of updating a fire suppression agreement with the city of Havre. “I’m doing some legwork on that. I have reviewed more regulations than ever thought I wanted to and I’m not done yet. At this point, I have met with Mayor Tim Solomon and we exchanged some information, questions, comments and concerns. He gave me some documents. I do have more information that I am going to request. I’ll do that via a letter from the board to him,” chair Steve Jamruszka said to people attending the meeting.