Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

French films show far too much smoking, campaigners say

By Long Reads
BBC
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrench cinema is still addicted to showing smoking on screen, as a new study reveals the practice features in nearly all the country's films. Smoking gets 2.6 minutes of screen time on average per film - the equivalent of six adverts, the French League Against Cancer found. "Tobacco remains quasi-ubiquitous...

www.bbc.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mathieu Kassovitz
Person
Brigitte Bardot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tobacco Smoking#France#Cdc#French Cinema#Cigarettes#League#Cdc#Film Smoking#French Films#People Smoking#Top Grossing Films#Period Movies#Stars#Teens#Criticism#Screen Time#Role Models
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
BBC
News Break
Movies
Related
Beauty & Fashionarcamax.com

Review: 'Cruella' is dazzling fun but shows too much sympathy for the de Vil

It may seem counterintuitive, but the easiest way to enjoy “Cruella” — and it’s plenty enjoyable, even when it overstays its welcome — is to try and forget that it has much of anything to do with “One Hundred and One Dalmatians.” The filmmakers, of course, do not always make this easy. In line with the Walt Disney Company’s nostalgia-tickling, franchise-building corporate imperatives, they have been tasked with revisiting that 1961 animated chestnut and spinning off a live-action origin story for its memorable fascist-fashionista villain, Cruella de Vil. And so they pile on the tie-in references galore. Those famous spotted dogs make an appearance. You’ll recognize key supporting characters from their names, like Roger and Anita, Horace and Jasper, and you’ll likely also pick up on a snippet of the original film’s signature tune: “Cruella de Vil/ Cruella de Vil/ If she doesn’t scare you, no evil thing will … ”
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Emma Stone says it was ‘not possible’ to have Cruella smoke cigarettes in new Disney film

Emma Stone has implied she was disappointed after learning she would not be able to smoke onscreen in her role as Cruella de Vil. The Hollywood actor stars in the title role of Disney’s new live-action film, Cruella, which serves as an origin story for the villain in 101 Dalmatians. While Stone has received praise for her performance, fans observed that her character was missing the iconic cigarette holder used by the animated version in Disney’s 1961 animation. Glenn Close also used one in the 1996 live-action film.“That is not allowed in 2021,” Stone told The New York Times....
Santa Monica, CASanta Monica Mirror

Film Review: “Halston”

Rated TV-MA TV Miniseries – 5 Episodes/240 Minutes. Halston lays out the tapestry of the hedonistic disco society of the 1970’s and early 1980’s that shaped the legendary designer known as “Halston.” He aspired to be an accepted member of that society and not only succeeded – he became its king, setting the style for all those who waited in line for hours to get into the elite clubs. The very excesses that defined this world would dampen his creativity and eventually bring him down.
MoviesVulture

You’re Going to Fall in Love With Undine Star Paula Beer

At the Venice Film Festival five years ago, German actress Paula Beer, then 21 with a handful of film roles to her name, was propelled into the international spotlight. The catapult was Frantz by prolific French auteur François Ozon, who, judging by his feature-a-year filmography, never seems to stop working. Set in the devastating wake of the First World War, it follows Beer’s protagonist, Anna, who is mourning the death of her fiancé. But her head is soon turned, as is so often the case, by a Frenchman with a devilish mustache — up until Frantz’s big reveal: said Frenchman killed Anna’s titular husband in the trenches, and his courting of her is driven by guilt. It is a performance rich with subtlety and pathos, winning her Venice’s 2016 Marcello Mastroianni Award, given to the year’s best young performer.
Moviesworldofreel.com

Cannes 2021: Mia Hansen-Løve’s ‘Bergman Island’ Lands at IFC Films, Trailer Released

Mia Hansen-Løve had a hard time with critics as the yet-undistributed-in-the-U.S. ”Maya” felt like a minor and disappointing work in her, otherwise, ever-growing career as a director. Her next one sounds like something special though. “Bergman Island” stars Mia Wasikowska and Anders Danielsen Lie as filmmakers and romantic partners who travel to remote Fårö island, where Ingmar Bergman lived, to write their next screenplays. Rumors are saying this is a semi-autobiographical film, which is unsurprising — Hansen-Løve had her own relationship with a fellow filmmaker, Olivier Assayas end in similar circumstances. We know someone who has seen this film and says it is an absolute contender for the Palme d’Or at Cannes in July. The trailer has just been released and it looks just as mysterious and apoplectic as it sounds on paper. IFC just bought the rights to the film and, from what I am told, are planning on releasing the film in November.
Electronicstuipster.com

I agree with this too much!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. next week we rest. but then we @dream. The Onion brings you all of the latest news, stories, photos, videos and more from America's finest news source. Nope. 📸 kayatheshepherd | IG. Sky cakes 🌙☁️. by heart_n_arrow | IG. I...
TV & VideosLake County News

‘Cruella’ stylish, campy adventure; ABC-TV preview

‘CRUELLA’ RATED PG-13 The setting of “Cruella” begins in the mid-1960 and finds its footing in 1970s London amid the punk rock era, which is befitting for its titular character, a young grifter named Estella (Emma Stone) determined to make her mark in the fashion world with a subculture flair.
New York City, NYibc.org

Behind the Scenes: In The Heights

Cinematographer Alice Brooks and production designer Nelson Coates capture a colourful Latino vibe for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s upper west side story. “The streets are made of music,” declares grocery store owner Usnavi at the start of In The Heights, the new musical set among New York’s Latino community in a nod perhaps to The Sound of Music.
Books & Literatureinterestingliterature.com

8 of the Best Poems about the Colour Pink

Previously, we’ve gathered together some of the best poems about the colour red and some of the best poems about the colour white. But what about if we put those two colours together? What are the best poems about the colour pink, whether they’re poems about pink flowers, being ‘in the pink’, or other ‘pink’ things?
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Womanly Live

The Best ‘Emily In Paris’ Outfits

By now, you’ve heard of Netflix’s “Emily In Paris” and the memes and cliches that come with it. There are many French stereotypes and cringeworthy moments in the show, but what’s got the people talking are the divisive fashion choices. The protagonist Emily Cooper is, of course, in Paris, working...
Designers & CollectionsFashion Gone Rogue

Kate Winslet is L’Oreal Paris’ New Ambassador (Photos)

Kate Winslet has a new role as an ambassador for cosmetics brand L’Oreal Paris. The ‘Mare of Easttown’ star joins an impressive lineup including Viola Davis, Eva Longoria, Helen Mirren, and Elle Fanning. Official images show Kate photographed by Solve Sundsbo in black looks. For one shot, she shows off...
Books & Literaturebookpeople.com

The Princess Diaries (Paperback)

This is book number 1 in the Princess Diaries series. #2: The Princess Diaries, Volume II: Princess in the Spotlight (Paperback): $10.99. #3: The Princess Diaries, Volume III: Princess in Love (Paperback): $9.99. #4: The Princess Diaries, Volume IV: Princess in Waiting (Paperback): $9.99. #5: The Princess Diaries, Volume V:...
Hair CareGrazia

Michaela Coel's BAFTAs Bob Is All The Inspiration We Need For A Summer Haircut

We can't stop talking about Michaela Coel's BAFTAs bob. After all the Zoom-based award ceremonies we've been accustomed to lately, the 2021 BAFTA TV Awards - IRL! - were an exciting change for all involved and an opportunity to see the stars' red carpet looks in all their glory. Needless to say that the A-listers involved did not disappoint.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Ethel Rohan on the Replenishing Beauty of Ireland and Eschewing Likable Characters

Born and raised in Dublin, based in San Francisco for nearly 30 years, Ethel Rohan is the author of the novel The Weight of Him, winner of the Northern California Publishers and Authors’ Award and the Nautilus Book Award. She also is a master of the short story. She recently told Ireland’s Westmeath Independent that she considered herself to be “a queen of uncomfortable stories.” I asked her to elaborate.