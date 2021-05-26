French films show far too much smoking, campaigners say

At the Venice Film Festival five years ago, German actress Paula Beer, then 21 with a handful of film roles to her name, was propelled into the international spotlight. The catapult was Frantz by prolific French auteur François Ozon, who, judging by his feature-a-year filmography, never seems to stop working. Set in the devastating wake of the First World War, it follows Beer’s protagonist, Anna, who is mourning the death of her fiancé. But her head is soon turned, as is so often the case, by a Frenchman with a devilish mustache — up until Frantz’s big reveal: said Frenchman killed Anna’s titular husband in the trenches, and his courting of her is driven by guilt. It is a performance rich with subtlety and pathos, winning her Venice’s 2016 Marcello Mastroianni Award, given to the year’s best young performer.