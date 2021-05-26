newsbreak-logo
Indian American metro driver saves Asian man in New York

By AB Wire
The American Bazaar
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeroic act comes amid surge of hate crimes against Asians in The Big Apple. A quick-thinking Indian American metro operator saved an Asian man who was pushed onto the tracks at a Queens subway station in New York in an apparent hate crime. Subway operator Tobin Madathil told The New...

www.americanbazaaronline.com
