New model BMW Now ready to see the lights on the assembly line. It is located around The ninth, a SAV – or Sports Activity Vehicle, so today it is called a sporty-looking SUV – all electric The Bavarian automaker aims to establish itself as one of the major players in the high-performance electric sector. It will be the first iX to put its wheels on the road, in the first quarter of 2022, in the US, X-Drive 50. The note issued in the last few hours by the Bavarian manufacturer talks about an electric motor for each axle, front with 268 hp and rear with 335 hp, versus Total power 516 hp And a maximum torque of 764 Nm, a battery of 106.3 kWh will power the dual core of the car.