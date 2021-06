A portion of the U.S. Senate’s proposed emergency funding proposal may go towards the construction of up to ten new domestic semiconductor chip plants, Reuters reports. U.S. Senate Democrat leader Chuck Schumer put forth an emergency funding proposal last week that would set aside $52 billion to support the American semiconductor manufacturing industry. This week, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said the federal funding could help drive hundreds of millions of dollars in private investment for the U.S. chip-making sector – a change that could result in several new chip plants being built on American soil.