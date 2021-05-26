Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Aaron Rodgers Rocks New Hairdo, Sings Taylor Swift In New Video

By Lauren Wells
Posted by 
Northland FAN 106.5
Northland FAN 106.5
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Aaron Rodgers is thriving, at least according to what we are seeing on the internet!. If you follow pop culture or the sports world, you know that the football star is currently vacationing in Hawaii. In fact, he is having fun on vacation with his new wife-to-be Shailene Woodley instead of being at team workouts for the Green Bay Packers.

northlandfan.com
Northland FAN 106.5

Northland FAN 106.5

Duluth, MN
370
Followers
1K+
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://northlandfan.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shailene Woodley
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Star#Nfl Video#The Green Bay Packers#Singing#Love#Funny#Pop Culture#Actress Shailene Woodley#Pictures#Nfl Players#Vacation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Entertainment
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
NFLscoopsquare24.com

Shailene Woodley says she immediately moved in with Aaron Rodgers

Shailene Woodley confirmed her engagement with the NFL start, Aaron Rodgers, back in February this year. The actress said she and Aaron Rodgers jumped headfirst into their relationship. They immediately moved in when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. In an interview with Shape Monday, Shailene said,. Starting a relationship where you...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Jordan Love will be ready to start with or without Aaron Rodgers in town (Video)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love made it more than clear he’ll be ready to rock come Week 1 if his number is called to start. With OTAs in full swing for the Green Bay Packers, second-year quarterback Jordan Love is looking to make a name for himself. While he’s been a bit inconsistent in his limited action, Love sure is riding high in the confidence department.
NFLchatsports.com

Jordan Love on Aaron Rodgers: “We’ve got a good relationship”

After struggling in Tuesday’s minicamp practice, Packers quarterback Jordan Love balled out on Wednesday with a string of strong throws. Love’s been the beneficiary of Aaron Rodgers‘ absence, as he’s been able to take more first-team reps at minicamp. During Rodgers’ appearance on ESPN last month, the 2020 MVP made it clear that his issues weren’t with Love.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Jordan Love breaks silence on Aaron Rodgers, Packers

It has been a dramatic offseason between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, and second-year quarterback Jordan Love has been caught in the middle. On Wednesday, he spoke to reporters about how the offseason has been for him. The Packers drafted Love in the first round of the 2020...
NFLPosted by
B105

Shailene Woodley Spills Tea About Start Of Aaron Rodgers Relationship

These two are so cute it is almost nauseating! Shailene Woodley is opening up about her relationship with Aaron Rodgers. The actress is on the cover of Shape Magazine for July and August and in her interview, she is spilling a lot of tea about her famous relationship, including details we never knew about before.
NFLnbcboston.com

Shailene Woodley Shares Surprising New Detail About Aaron Rodgers Romance

Lockdown love stories are full of surprises. Out of all the famous relationships to come out of the pandemic, pop culture fans still can't seem to get enough of Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers. Back in February, E! News first learned the pair had taken on a long distance relationship....
MoviesMarietta Daily Journal

Taylor Swift to appear in new movie

Taylor Swift is to appear in a new David O. Russell movie. The 'Lover' hitmaker is reportedly expected to appear in a new movie by the acclaimed director - who has also made hit movies like 'Silver Linings Playbook' and 'American Hustle'. Production has already wrapped on the project, The...
NFLfitnessclone.com

Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers was born in California and his father played for the Chico State Wildcats in the 1970s. Rodgers set records in high school and was an A student but garnered little interest from top colleges. He was recruited to play at Butte Community College where he was discovered by the California Golden Bear’s coach Jeff Tedford, and he transferred to UC Berkeley. Rodgers was the 2003 starting quarterback and set several passing records. In 2005, he opted to enter the NFL Draft and was picked up by Green Bay as backup for Brett Favre. Rodgers became the starting quarterback in 2008. He was the first to have a career passing rating over 100. Rodgers was named the AP Athlete of the Year in 2011 and the AP MVP in 2011, 2014, and 2020, and is considered to be one of the most talented quarterbacks in history. He has had appeared in several tv ads, including with State Farm and Pizza Hut, and made a few cameos on shows like The Office and Key & Peele. Rodgers also an ownership stake in the NBA. He has millions of followers on social media. Rodgers is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 225lbs.
CelebritiesPopculture

Taylor Swift Returns to Acting Alongside Christian Bale and Margot Robbie for New Movie

Taylor Swift is heading back to the big screen, with the singer set to appear in director David O. Russell's upcoming film, which has already completed production in Los Angeles. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Swift joined a star-studded cast that includes Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Zoe Saldana, Anya Taylor-Joy, Rami Malek, Chris Rock, Mike Myers, Robert De Niro, Michael Shannon and Timothy Olyphant.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Boot

Taylor Swift Joins Star-Studded Cast of New David O. Russell Movie

After a year of back-to-back albums, Taylor Swift is confirmed for a different type of project: appearing in David O. Russell's new movie. Few details are available about the new project. While we don't know anything about the release date or what its plot entails, we do know that Russell has assembled a star-studded cast: Swift joins Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Mike Myers, Robert De Niro, Michael Shannon and Timothy Olyphant for the film.
NFLUSA Today

QB Jordan Love is struggling at Packers minicamp, and Bears fans are loving it

In what came as a surprise to no one, Aaron Rodgers officially became a holdout at Packers minicamp after he failed to show up for Tuesday’s first practice. Rodgers, the NFL’s reigning MVP, continues to stand his ground following discontent within the organization, where he’s made it clear he doesn’t want to play for the Packers anymore.