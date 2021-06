Program Designed To Encourage the Early Exercise of Outstanding Warrants. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. (CSE: LQID)(OTCQB:LQAVF)(FRA:4T51) ('Liquid Avatar Technologies' or the 'Company'), a global blockchain, digital identity and fintech solutions company, is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange to implement an early exercise warrant incentive program (the 'Program') designed to encourage the early exercise of the Company's 34,215,573 outstanding common share purchase warrants with an exercise price of $0.20 per share with expiry dates ranging from November 10, 2021 to December 23, 2022 (the 'Warrants').